Businesses you may not know Ciara owns

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Ciara Princess Wilson has left a mark on global music, fuelled by her big vision of always being a dreamer. Following her breakthrough in world music, she released several hit songs cementing her status as one of the best female singers.



Born a dreamer, Ciara has reinvented herself as an entrepreneur and a philanthropist, with several businesses. According to Forbes, she is behind Dare To Roam, which makes travel accessories, R&C Fragrances, Lita by Ciara Clothing, and The House of LR&C, which combines the Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara clothing and the Human Nation collections.



“The House of LR&C stands for love, respect, and care. So, there’s always a give-back component to what we do. We give back 3 percent of our sales,” she told Forbes. “We give that back first before we make anything. We support organizations like Friends of the Children, the Why Not You Academy in Seattle, that we started, and we’ve also been a big part of pediatric cancer as well.”



Ciara is also behind Ten To One Rum, a spirit brand she had always dreamt of owning. She gives credit to Marc Farrell, the founder, for his incredible vision and the product. While strategizing on how to compete with the tequilas or the gins of the world, Ciara said her vision is to elevate how one envisages rum.



With Ten To One Rum, Ciara ventured into an industry where Blacks have been underrepresented. Blacks represent 12% of the drinkers, 7.8% of the workforce, and 2% of the executives and account for none of the acquisitions in the space, Forbes reported in 2022.



Ciara launched the skincare line OAM Skin that year, and it came with various products including a foaming cleanser, brightening pads, a vitamin C serum, an eye cream, and a moisturizer.



The singer also has several endorsement deals with brands such as Verizon, Revlon, Rocawear, and Adidas. She is also a part owner of Seattle Sounders FC in Major League Soccer.



Ciara is also an activist. She has gotten involved in various activist causes with her most recent being the Cerving Confidence campaign, which encouraged women to get tested for cervical cancer. As a philanthropist, the singer has been involved in various philanthropic efforts since the beginning of 2009, including the ‘Do Something 101 campaign,’ which raises money to help get school supplies to students in need. In 2020, she and her husband donated $1.75 million in funding to rebrand a Seattle-area charter school.