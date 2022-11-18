Burna Boy, Black Sherif dress to kill after connecting in London

Entertainment of Friday, 18 November 2022

Ghanaian sensational artiste Black Sherif and Nigerian musician Burna Boy have connected in London ahead of his show at "KOKO," a venue for musicians to perform today.



In a post that was shared on blogger Zionfelix’s page on Instagram, the two artistes who have called themselves brothers before their 'Second Sermon Remix' collaboration looked dapper and sharp.



They were dressed in the British style, with the self-proclaimed "Giant of Africa" dressed in a black suit with a tie and matching shoes.



Blacko, on the other hand, wore a winter jacket, which he paired with nicely ironed celery and mint-coloured trousers, matched with a neatly polished shoe.



The two posed for two different pictures while flashing infectious smiles.



Meanwhile, Black Sherif is set to perform today, November 18, 2022, at KOKO in London, following the artiste’s breakthrough in the music industry.



His performance will feature notable DJ Semtex and Narx, who will be special guests to grace the occasion.











Watch this episode of E-Forum below.











