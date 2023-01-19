Bullgod reveals the surprising meaning behind former name 'Bulldog'

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Bullhaus Entertainment's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Bullgod has revealed the meaning behind his former name 'Bulldog' and stated why he recently changed it to 'Bullgod'.



The popular entertainment pundit appeared on CTV's Class Showbiz hosted by Sammy Flex on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.



About two years ago, he changed the name from Bulldog to Bullgod, he mentioned.



Then, "my third born, Adom, was celebrating 3 years," he said. "I changed the name when she turned three because she is the one that calls me Bullgod." He smiled contentedly.



"Yes, she calls me Bullgod all the time," he stressed.



Sammy asked if it was a naive mispronunciation by the little girl.



"I don't know but Bullgod is what she calls me," the famed artiste manager responded.



"For me, I've always seen that flipping 'dog' becomes 'god'," he noted. "So when she called me that, I held on to it because for me it's spiritual. So I had to change the name to honour her."



Born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, he made the surprising revelation that his former name 'Bulldog' "really means: 'Bull Depends on God'. It's an abbreviation."



"No, no, no!" he said responding to the view that the name was about the beloved canine species. Laughing, he noted that "you can't fault" those who also think it has to do with his wild personality and its similarity to the dog breed.



He clarified that he is fine with someone calling him by his former name.



"That's God's creation and [the] dog is man's best friend."



Bullgod is currently managing the award-winning vocalist Vanilla.