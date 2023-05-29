Bullgod clashes with Kumchacha over ‘wee’

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What started as a mere discussion turned heated when Bullgod and Prophet Kumchacha engaged in an altercation while discussing one of the topics on the United Showbiz.



The conversation gradually shifted from the viral ‘pastor turned rasta’ couple whose stories have been making headlines in recent times, to a discussion regarding ‘Indian hemp’.



One of the many questionable acts the famous ‘rasta couple’ have been seen indulging in, is their incessant habit of smoking in their videos and this was condemned by Kumchacha.



He thoroughly criticized the act, which sparked the argument as to whether smoking wee is a sin or not.



Kumchacha established that the practice is a sin in the sight of God while Bullgod insisted otherwise.



Bullgod, while chastising Kumchacha for condemning the couple’s ‘smoking habit’, added that ‘wee’ is a plant created by God and as such it should be edible.



Kumchacha disagreed with the statement and this sparked a heated argument between the two as ensued below:



Bullgod: Is there a problem with smoking wee?



Kumchacha: There is a problem!



Bullgod: What is the problem with it?



Kumchacha: You are the temple of God, so you shouldn’t encourage that. If you denigrate God’s temple. God will destroy you.



Bullgod: So who planted or created the wee? Isn’t it God?



Kumchacha: Who created the insects in the toilet pit? Isn’t it God? But is it edible? If it were edible, why don’t you buy fufu and eat with it?



Bullgod: Wee can also be used for making stew



Kumchacha: The bible said we have the free will as humans but not all things are permissible to us.



The host, intervened and reminded Bullgod that ‘wee’ is still illegal in Ghana.



Watch the video below:







EB