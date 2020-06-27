Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: My News GH

Bullet seeks justice after his intellectual property got sold without his consent

Artiste Manager, Bullet has alleged that the brother of his former colleague, Akhan has sold their song to a movie producer without his attention and approval.



Bullet who disclosed this in a post on his Instagram page said while he was in the music group, Ruff and Smooth, he produced a number of songs one of which has been sold out to a movie production house without his consent.



He indicated that although it was mentioned to him, he was not aware the song was sold out until the movie was released.



He said “In 2015, Theophilus Baah, a brother of my former partner Akhan, who happened to be the manager of my defunct group Ruff n Smooth, comprising of myself and Ahkan informed me about a movie company in America who has shown interest in using our song as their movie soundtrack.



To make my story short, i just found out the movie is out and our song been used without my permission nor me seeing any legal contract and a huge sum of money being taken by my former partner’s brother.



I feel so disrespected and cheated, two people cannot create music for one party to silently sell the music and take the money without the knowledge of the other. I need HELP, I want Justice maybe social media can help me”.





