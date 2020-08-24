Entertainment of Monday, 24 August 2020

Bullet deserves a statue for entertaining Ghana with hit songs - Wendy Shay advocates

Songstress signed onto Ruff Town Records, Wendy Shay, has asked the government of Ghana to build a statue for her manger for writing and producing hit songs since he started his journey in the music industry.



According to her, Bullet while an artiste wrote several songs that got Ghanaians dancing until he left the music scene to start managing artistes.



As an artiste manager, Wendy Shay believes Bullet has given a good account of himself by writing back-to-back hit songs for her and the late ebony and other artistes.



With the level of achievement, Wendy Shay believes that her manager needs to be honoured with a statue.



She said “Bullet is the Only record label Boss who has written hits upon hits for himself (ruff n smooth ) and for Great artistes. Undoubtedly the Best Songwriter of our time . We need to build him a statue !! Ghana wake up!”





