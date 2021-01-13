Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Bulldog to be released today – Rex Omar

NDC Communcation Team Member on Creative Arts and Etertainment, Rex Omar

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog has been arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, confirmed the news in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After Drive he said: “Bulldog will be granted bail today.”



Rex Omar also alleged that sources close to Bulldog’s lawyer claimed he was picked up by some men from the Jubilee House and sent to the NIB cells.



However, the reason for his arrest is not disclosed, Rex Omar added.



Meanwhile, some people have associated Bulldog’s arrest to threats he made on live TV against President Akufo-Addo.



He said on UTV’s United Showbiz that the President will not complete his second term if he does not pay the locked-up funds of Menzgold customers.