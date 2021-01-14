Entertainment of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Bulldog speaks after spending two days in NIB custody

Artiste manager Nana Asiamah Hanson known in showbiz as Bulldog has finally spoken after he was arrested by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (formerly National Bureau of Investigations) on Monday, January 11.



Bulldog, who was granted bail on Wednesday, was arrested by officials of the state security agency after he had allegedly threatened President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a panel discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz over the weekend.



“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” Bulldog fumed during the live TV programme.



Speaking for the first time on Okay FM after his release, Bulldog said his intention was never to threaten the president but only meant to make a case for aggrieved customers of the collapsed gold dealership firm, Menzgold.



Bulldog thus apologized for his comment but intimated again that he did not mean ill for the president.



Bulldog over the years has come to be known as a staunch critic of the Akufo-Addo administration as he has on several occasions condemned the president's handling of affairs.



