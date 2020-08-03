Entertainment of Monday, 3 August 2020

Bulldog adapts new name 'Bullgod' in honour of daughter who turns 3 today

Shatta Wale's manager, Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known in in Ghanaian showbiz as Bulldog, has announced that he has now adapted a new name.



According to the Ghanaian artiste manager, he will now be responding to the name 'Bullgod' because that is how his daughter calls him.



Mr Asiamah announced this when he shared adorable photos of his daughter to mark her 3rd birthday.



"My third, is three today... She calls me “Bullgod” from today I adapt to this moniker to honour her... Bless you Adom, God’s Special Grace is what I ask for you in your journey through life. “Mi LOVE YOU” Adom," he wrote.



The ace yet controversial Ghanaian showbiz pundit who is Shatta Wale's manager is married to Fiwa Hanson, a Ghanaian who is currently based in Germany with her children. Check out Bullgod's post for pictures of, Adom, his 3 year old daughter.





