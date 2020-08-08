Entertainment of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Buk Bak almost poached me - Tinny

Rapper, Tinny

Ghanaian rapper Tinny has revealed that at a point in his career he was almost poached by ace music group Buk Bak.



The rapper disclosed that he, however, did not accept the move because he was already part of a group called ‘Nature and Agony’.



Speaking on the Starr Drive with Godfred Ainoo Friday, Tinny detailed “Buk Bak wanted to poach me but I was in a group called Nature and Agony.”



He also noted that another reason he did not join the group was that “he was the smallest in his group doing the most.”



Tinny revealed that his group members later kicked him out because “maybe they didn’t see their future being with me.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.