Building my own record label doesn’t mean I’m leaving AMG Business - Medikal clears rumours

Ghanaian hiphop artiste, Samuel Adu Frimpong, known popularly as Medikal has clarified that starting his own record label ‘Beyond Kontrol’ does not mean he is leaving AMG Business as is being rumoured.



Medikal, as we all know, came into the limelight under Criss Waddle’s Arab Money Gang (AMG) Business record label. Years along the line, he has now started his own record label ‘Beyond Kontrol’ under which he has already signed one artiste called ‘Attitude’.



Speaking on the Myd-Morning Radio Show with Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM, he noted that his loyalty remains a hundred percent with AMG, hence he does not have any plans of splitting with the brand, especially not now that AMG has become a household name and a very big brand.



“I can’t leave AMG. If I leave AMG, it’s like I’m leaving myself. I grew up with AMG. Myself and Waddle, we built AMG. Waddle being my boss came up with AMG and he put me on so after putting me on, I can’t just leave because it’s something that we built together," he said.



According to the rapper, Beyond Kontrol is his own movement or record label that he is starting aside AMG Business on which he will sign new artistes, so there will be both AMG Business and Beyond Kontrol with Medikal in it.

