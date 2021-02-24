Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: AlltunezGh DotCom

Build a brand you can maintain - Naf Kassi

Ghanaian musician, Nafisatu Kassim

Ghanaian musician, Nafisatu Kassim, popularly known as Naf Kassi, has advised her follow entertainers and entrepreneurs to be more particular about the brands they create for themselves.



According to Naf Kassi, most people build brands that they cannot maintain due to major factors beyond their control.



She explained that most people have built brands they find it very difficult to keep up.



“It is prudent to build brands that shouldn’t cost you a lifetime. You should build a brand that relates to your finances and time, just live within your means when creating a brand and stop giving yourself pressure,” she said.



Naf Kassi also emphasized that all her songs are good songs and she had her audience in mind when producing them.



“I wouldn’t want to put myself in a place where my kids can’t listen to my songs."