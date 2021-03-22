Bro code: Don’t be a ‘yes’ man - Akosah

LifeStyle of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Founder of ‘Rags of Glory’, Kwaku Aboagye Akosah has advised his fellow men against being a ‘yes man’ all in the name of keeping or not breaking the bro code.



Having a conversation on eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge on the topic of bro code and whether or not the rules can be broken, he told host, Nana Yaw Odame that the bro code is meant to be broken at some point because everyone’s happiness should be their own priority. Therefore, one should not be a ‘yes’ man in the name of bro code.



He described the ‘yes’ man as someone who is always in affirmation of whatever action their friends take even if it is negative. According to him, there are some people who encourage their friends even when they know they are doing something wrong, and they only say the things that their friend wants to hear.



“I believe that at the end of the day, it’s your personal happiness. The code is necessary because it guides us the men in one way or the other but it is also meant to be broken at some point. Some friends are not as real as you expect them to be.



They tell you things that are clearly not true or clearly not going to help you but because they know that this is what you want to hear at this time, they will tell you that and then you will go ahead and do it and realize you messed up”, he said.



Being a ‘yes’ man or friend according to Kwaku is nowhere in the rules of bro code, hence not being one is not exactly considered as breaking the bro code. On that note, he urged men to be honest with their friends even though the truth is always bitter and difficult to say.



