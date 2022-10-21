Bridget Otoo revisits Kofi Jamar's tweet that glorified slavery

Entertainment of Friday, 21 October 2022

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, in an attempt to shade rapper, Kofi Jamar, over his unwarranted comment on how slavery benefited Africans, received a clap back from the latter on Friday, October 21.



On a Twitter page, Africa and Black History, on October 18, made a post about the tragic death of 21 Black boys who were killed in the 1959 Wrightsville fire.



"On March 5th, 1959, 69 African American boys, ages 13 to 17, were padlocked in their dormitory for the night at the Negro Boys Industrial School in Wrightsville. Around 4 a.m., a fire mysteriously ignited, forcing the boys to fight and claw their way out of the burning building," the tweet read.



The post that highlighted the plight of Black Americans back in the day caught the attention of Bridget Otoo, who referred to how a Ghanaian singer had glorified slavery despite the many horror stories and the negative impact it had on the African race.



She wrote: "But we got JayZ out of slavery, without it we wouldn’t have had Lebron James,” said a Ghanaian musician.



Some Twitter users claimed that Bridget's message was targeted at 'Ekorso' rapper, Kofi Jamar, resulting in him being tagged under her comment section.



It would be recalled that the award-winning rapper back in September this year suggested that slavery was a good thing to have happened to Africans.



“Our ancestors really knew what they were doing when they sold most Africans into slavery. I swear we wouldn’t have had the likes of the Blues, RnB, Rock and Roll, Rap Music, Hip Hop… This is a great impact on the world as we see today,” he tweeted on September 19.



In a clap back at Bridget, Jamar questioned whether or not the media personality took the time to read and understand his statement.



"A little bit of reading would have prevented this, Did you read the tweet?"



Bridget went on to school the young rapper in a follow-up tweet.



"Don’t let social media trolls force you to respond to everything. If you were armed with any history on the trans-Atlantic slave trade your tweet wouldn’t have come up for the it to be ‘inte-misinterpreted’, and or cast aspersions etc… Good morning."



Meanwhile, Jamar apologized for his comment on slavery following backlash from fans and social users. “I apologise for my tweet. My great grandfather, Prempeh the 1st, was captured as a result of the colonial regime, I’ve been affected by what happened in many ways.”



