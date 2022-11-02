Bridget Otoo goes after Nana Addo as price of cement hits GH¢95

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has brought to the attention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the exorbitant price of a bag of cement selling at GH¢95.00 in the first week of November.



According to Bridget who buys and sells cement, there has been an increase in price up to GH¢30.00 in the last three months.



A host of Ghanaian businesses fear closing down amidst the current economic hardship that has witnessed a hike in price.



Also, the lack of price control has led to overpricing by some manufacturers and distributors in our market space.



The tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read: "Are you people not tired? How can you increase cement again to 95 cedis? @NAkufoAddo pretend to be in charge and let things work. Our businesses are collapsing! How can cement price go up by more than 30 cedis since August? how?"



Meanwhile, Nana Addo has assured citizens that plans are underway to revive the economy.



Speaking in his national address on Sunday, October 30, he referenced how the New Patriotic Party managed to properly handle the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana at a time when developed nations were struggling to contain it.



"When I said, at the height of the COVID pandemic, that we knew what to do to bring the economy back to life, but not how to bring people back to life, it was not said in jest."



He further assured: "We had done it before, and we were on course to doing it again. Ghana’s economy grew by a remarkable 5.4% in 2021, signifying a strong recovery from the 0.5% growth recorded the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic."



Are you people not tired ? How can you increase cement again to 95 cedis? @NAkufoAddo pretend to be in charge and let things work. Our businesses are collapsing!



How can cement price go up by more than 30 cedis since August? how? — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) November 2, 2022

Cement was increased by 12 cedis about 2 weeks ago! Then 12 again ????????????????



Then you people will descend on market women for increasing their prices… cos the dollar doesn’t affect it..but fuel price affects it, tomatoes and other products imported affects it



I can’t breath wtf — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) November 2, 2022

