Bridget Otoo disassociates herself from birthday wish to Ken Ofori-Atta by TV station

Monday, 7 November 2022

Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo, has reacted to a tweet shared by her employers, Metro TV, wishing the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, a happy birthday.



Retweeting the post, she captioned it with a rhetorical question, asking the TV station, "You and who?"



The original post by the station read, "All of us at #MetroTV wish Ken Ofori-Atta a happy birthday. Enjoy today Sir."



Bridget joins the tall list of celebrities fanning for the minister to be discharged of his duties for how poorly he has performed in his role as the chief financial employee of the government.



The country has experience unprecedented economic downturns since the stated of the year, in what many have described as ‘the worst time in our economic history’.



Aside from that, calls for the dismissal of the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, have heightened in the last couple of weeks following the wobbling state of the economy.



Although netizens have taken to social media to whine and call for the dismissal of the finance minister, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has mounted a spirited defence of his appointee, indicating that he needs three weeks for him to finalise the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.





