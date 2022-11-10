Bridget Otoo ‘attacks’ General Legal Council, Ghana School of Law

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo has descended on the General Legal Council after a decision to not call Elorm Ababio to the Bar was communicated.



According to the journalist, the body encourages “freedom of expression” among individuals but completely does the opposite.



“Ghana law school and the GLC are expected to be institutions that encourage 'freedom of expression' but they are constantly proving to be the institution that hates 'freedom of expression' and wants every opportunity to gag,” she shared.



On November 9, 2022, Ama Governor, a vlogger known in private life as Elorm Ababio revealed that she wasn't called to the Ghana Bar due to a petition filed against her by a "concerned citizen".



The complaint, according to a letter signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA, Secretary, General Legal Council (GLC), stated that Elorm Ababio is seen in widely circulated videos engaging in what it describes as “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”.



Ama Governor’s conduct is said to violate Regulation 21(c) of the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 L.I. 2355.



But Bridget Otoo in a series of tweets disagreed with the council. She also cited the Ghana Bar Association in her remarks.



"If it’s about morals, the entire GBA will be in the mud! These men," her other tweet with laughing emojis read.





An institution that had a sexual predator as president is preaching morals.



If it’s about morals, the entire GBA will be in the mud!



