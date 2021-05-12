You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 12Article 1258837

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3 News

Breast is not for only children - Showbiz critic counsels married women

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a breastfeeding mother and a baby File photo of a breastfeeding mother and a baby

Popular entertainment critic has revealed on Akoma FM that if women want to have good lasting marriages, they should pamper their husbands. He said he came to this conclusion after his marriage nearly hit the rocks because of his babies.

According to him, women should respect and treat their husbands with dignity, especially when the children start coming. He urged women to spoil and make time for their husbands to keep their marriages going.

He said, “The reason why I nearly had problems in my marriage was because of my babies (Twin). After a tiring day, you get home at 10 pm to meet her breastfeeding them. Who owns the breast? When I was going to marry my wife, did my child help? I come before the babies. Breasts don’t belong to children.”

He also pointed out that whenever one finds himself confused about a situation, most of the time. There’s a good reason for that perplexed state. Sometimes men find it difficult to spend on such a child, whose actions portray that they might not be the father.

He advised men to be very observant, because nature always has a way to prove that a child doesn’t belong to you biologically.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Akufo-Addo’s incorruptible credentials destroyed – Arthur Kennedy

Sports

The 23-year-old joined Ludogorets last summer on a two-year loan contract

Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad want to keep Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey after loan spell

Business

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Stronger integration of ECOWAS markets crucial - Bawumia

Africa

The late Pastor Dare Adeboye

We won’t begrudge God for Dare’s death – Adeboye family, Nigeria

Opinions

Benjamin Kwame Tawiah, Author

Musings on the Special Prosecutor