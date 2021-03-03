Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Bola Ray outdoors Foster Aggor as new Starr Drive host

CEO of EIB Network Bola Ray and new host Foster Aggor

The CEO of EIB Network Bola Ray has unveiled Foster Aggor as the new host of Starr Drive on Starr FM.



Even though the ‘sugar man’ has been hosting the show for a couple of weeks now, the official outdooring was done on March 1, which also marked Bola Ray’s 44th birthday.



Mr. Aggor was the host of the drive-time on EIB’s Ultimate FM in Kumasi.



He accepted the new responsibility stating on live radio with Bola Ray that “it’s exciting and the feeling was different.”



He affirmed that he was ready to give his best as he believes in continuity while working towards the new chapter.



The new host was also endorsed by the General Manager of Starr FM and GHOneTV Nana Aba Anamoah. The outdooring was witnessed by dancehall musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.



Foster had previously worked at Bolgatanga’s A1 radio and Focus One Media’s Orange FM.



Starr Drive’s first hosts were Anita Erskine and Bola Ray.