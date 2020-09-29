Bola Ray, Kojo Cue, King Promise, others celebrate Daddy Lumba

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Today has been declared ‘Daddy Lumba Day’ by die-hard fans of the legendary Ghanaian musician as he celebrates his birthday.



Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba turns 56 today, and Ghanaians are celebrating him for being a great musician.



His songs are being played non-stop on every radio station in the country, and this just shows how great and influential Daddy Lumba is.





‘Daddy Lumba’ has also been trending all day on Twitter, as birthday wishes keep coming in from Ghanaians.



Bola Ray, Kojo Cue, Quamina MP, King Promise and Eazzy are among Ghanaian celebrities who took to Twitter to celebrate DL.



See posts below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.