Bobrisky transferred to another prison for security reasons - Reports

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that controversial social media influencer, Bobrisky, was still detained at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, fresh information reveals that he has been discreetly transferred to 'Kirikiri Prison by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).



According to a reliable source within the NCS, Bobrisky was moved to Kirikiri on April 13, due to procedural reasons and security concerns. The source emphasized that Kirikiri offers a more expansive facility compared to Ikoyi, making it a suitable location for Bobrisky's incarceration.



Bobrisky's transfer comes after Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced him to six months imprisonment for abusing the Naira note.



The judge delivered the verdict on April 12, 2024, highlighting the need to deter others from similar offenses.



Despite Bobrisky's identification as male during court proceedings and reports indicating no gender realignment, he has been placed in the male cell alongside other inmates at Kirikiri Prison.



The NCS source affirmed that Bobrisky will be treated like any other inmate during his term.



