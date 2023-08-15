Bobrisky deletes Instagram posts as he mourns his father

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has deleted most of his Instagram posts.



This comes after the crossdresser's father Mr. Kunle Okunneye, passed away.



Reports have it that Mr. Okunneye passed away in the early hours of Monday, August 14, 2023.



The news was announced by one of Brobrisky's siblings during an earlier interview.



At Midday on the same day, Bobrisky broke silence on the development.



On his Snapchat account, he shared the sad news without disclosing the real cause of his demise.



He wrote; “Guys, I lost my dad dis morning.”



However, a recent check on his Instagram feed, shows that the socialite had deleted most of his posts.



He left six of his recent pictures including the ones from his recent plastic surgery.