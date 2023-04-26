Bobrisky confesses to having a crush on Wizkid

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: trunewsreport.com

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has confessed to having a “huge crush” on Grammy-winning singer, Wizkid.



The news has generated interest and amusement among fans of the two celebrities, who are curious about their relationship status.



‘She’ shared this on Snap Chat along with a picture of Wizkid.

“He’s d only guy in Nigeria I have been crushing on for years but because he’s wizkid will never make me loose focus.



“He was in Eko hotel few weeks ago and we were on d same floor. I didn’t act too desperate.



“I’m not following him on snap or IG but no worry I don dream say he knack me before to tell you how much love him.



“I know one day we go jam face to face. Easy win,” ‘she’ expressed.



Bobrisky is known for his controversial and flamboyant persona, while Wizkid is one of the most successful and popular musicians in Nigeria and beyond.



It is unclear whether Bobrisky’s confession is genuine or a publicity stunt, but it has certainly generated buzz and attention on social media.