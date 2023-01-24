Bob Marley featuring Sarkodie is the biggest song in Africa – Bullgod

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Artiste Manager Bullgod claims Bob Marley and Sarkodie’s song dubbed ‘Stir It Up‘ is the biggest song in Africa.



According to him, the collaboration is legendary and that nobody in Africa has ever featured someone bigger than Bob Marley



’’…this is big in Africa not only Ghana.. I stand to be corrected this is a huge feet for Africa and is coming through our gate Ghana’’, he said



Speaking on Xzone on Tv XYZ, the artiste manager asserted that, ‘Stir it up’ is Sarkodie’s biggest record in his entire career.



“This sarks biggest record in his career he will never do anything bigger than this… this is legendary.. he should go back into the catalog on people who have worked with Bob Marley”, he added.



On January 18, word spread on social media about the B.E.T award-winning rapper securing a project with the late Bob Marley.



The remake of the Bob Marley classic ‘Stir It Up’ was released on Friday, January 20. This was produced by Ghanaian producer, MOG, and featuring prominently on it is the signature guitar strums.



The remix aspires to forge ties between the African continent and the Caribbean while also eloquently expressing the Black and African diaspora’s universal existential bond.