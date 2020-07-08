Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Blogging is a solid profession - Kelvyn Boy

It was a big day for arguably one of Ghana’s top most bloggers, Felix Nana Yaw Adomako popularly known as Zionfelix, as he celebrated his birthday and also lunched his new Zionfelix TV studio on Tuesday, 7th July, 2020.



The occasion was a delightful and joyous one as many entertainment celebrities and media personalities graced the ceremony.



In the middle of a performance by Kelvynboy on the day, he stated gone were the days were blogging and bloggers were not regarded here in Ghana but now such assertions held by people can be described as flawed, looking at how the likes of ZionFelix have set the pace and held the fort.



The likes of Funny face, Selly Gally, Praye Tietia, Kontihene, Moesha Boduong, Gloria Sarfo, Ellen White, Kelvynboy, Fameye, Sefa, Clemento Suarez and many others passed through to celebrate the day with ZionFelix.



Watch the below:









