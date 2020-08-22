Entertainment of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Bloggers' Forum: Kennedy Agyapong threatens Tracey Boakye

play video[L-R]: Host Abrantepa with Nana Yaw Wiredu and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

After a long wait, Sarkodie finally broke his silence on the altercation between his manager and Stonebwoy said to have occurred during the recording of his concert.



Stonebwoy reportedly hit AngelTown after a misunderstanding, injuring him in the process. Although the former apologised to the latter, Sarkodie saw the need to comment on the issue.



In a release, he stated that: “Everyone has the right to be mad or angry but no one has the right to assault. Situations like what happened that led to the unfortunate incident is not new but that’s not to say it’s okay."



"What got me upset was the fact that he chose to go physical with the situation. I don’t think my brother came from wherever he came from to destroy my show. We’ve had great relationships over the years and not necessarily because he is the best person I’ve come across.”



The disappointment of some persons is the fact that the rapper failed to give an account of what really transpired and the steps taken to address the issue.



Kennedy Agyapong appears to be waging a war with his accusations against Tracey Boakye. The actress has served notice she is not a pushover. She has dared whoever claims to have a video of her supposed encounter with a former president to release it or keep mute.



We table these for a reviting discussion on this episode of Bloggers' Forum as host Abrantepa sits with his able panelists Arnols Asamoah-Baidoo and Nana Yaw Wiredu.



Enjoy the show below:





