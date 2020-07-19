Entertainment of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Bloggers' Forum: DKB lands in trouble over Nicole Thea death tweet

Nicole Thea, a YouTube star who chronicled her pregnancy, died at age 24 along with her unborn child. The partner of Ghanaian dancer Jeffery Frimpong, popularly known as Global Boga was eight months pregnant.



Her death shocked many to the marrow and subsequently triggered tributes. A tweet from comedian DKB however worsened the situation.



“You display your pregnancy so much, you think principalities and witches would not attack you? RIP dear other girls learn your lesson. There are spiritual forces roaming and looking for victims," the tweet read.



DKB has been vehemently chastised for making a post that has been described by many as insensitive.



Prior to this, actors Funny Face and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin had clashed on UTV's United Showbiz. They had been invited for a discussion on depression after some allegations that Lilwin contributed to the plights of Funny Face. The scuffled lasted for more than an hour but the two reconciled before the show ended.



Has Funny Face really forgiven Lilwin - one of the persons he claimed influence his wife's decision to leave her matrimonial home with their twins or what happened on TV was a camouflage?



Abrantepa sits with his able panelists David Mawuli and Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng for a reviting discussion on this episode of Bloggers' Forum.



