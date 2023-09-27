Blakk Rasta tells government to 'clear out all the expatriates' from energy sector

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has called on the government to 'clear out' expatriates who are controlling the mining and energy sector and replace them with Ghanaians who have the potential to take on leadership roles.



He lamented the increasing number of foreigners who hold prominent positions in the energy and mining sector while Ghanaians have been relegated to lesser roles.



He questioned why Ghanaians are more focused on controlling subsidiary aspects rather than the primary sources where they can manage the resources and ensure that the nation receives the appropriate revenue for its business operations.



His comments are in response to reports that a Chinese company will bring 300 tankers into the country to support the sustainability of the energy and mining sector.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Blakk Rasta advocated for qualified Ghanaians to be given the opportunity to occupy key positions in the oil and energy sector and reduce dependence on expatriates.



“You [government] should remove all those individuals from the energy sector, eliminate expatriates from the mining sector. Every time you need Chinese, Lebanese, Indians, or Americans, anytime there's a blessing, we rely on all these people to take the money away,” he said.



“The conversation shouldn't just be about dealing with this situation, but about taking control. What is the significance of a tanker at an oil field or a refinery that controls the refinery? Why are Ghanaians so interested in controlling tributaries when they could control the sources?”



He further lambasted the government for the reliance on expatriates to manage the energy sector and believed that if Ghanaians were given the chance, the nation wouldn’t have to depend on foreigners to manage the resources.



“Why are we too interested in treating symptoms when we have to deal with the very fiber of the disease? Somebody's busy talking about tankers. 6 million tankers are in this country, 7 trillion tanks.



“So what? The most important thing is to control the energy sector. Let us control our own minds, control our own oil fields. If Ghanaians are put in there and they take hold of this thing and deal with that patriotically, my brother, my sister, we would not have to worry about Chinese, Lebanese, and even Indians,” said Blakk Rasta.



