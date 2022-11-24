Black Stars goalkeeper endorses Addi Self ahead of World Cup

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Black Stars goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has endorsed Addi Self in a short interview in which he wore a hoodie with the Reggae Dancehall artist’s image printed on the front.



“I see you are wearing Addi Self, SN Nation. Is he your favourite artist in Ghana?” he was asked by the Max TV presenter and he answered: “Yeah, he is one of my bro, he is from a real Zongo and I am also a Zongo boy so definitely we need to support each other.”



Addi Self who is from Maamobi recently released his latest work, Slum To Hills Mixtape, on his birthday, September 19, 2022, to motivate his fans and tell his story through his music. In 24 hours, the mixtape topped the Ghana iTunes Top Albums chart.



Ibrahim Danlad who also plays for Asante Kotoko SC is part of Ghana's final squad at the World Cup in Qatar. He has been consistent in Ghana's youth national teams since 2017 when he was the first choice of the U17 during the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup.



He was also the first-choice goalkeeper for the team that won the last edition of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania where Ghana ended up as champions. He is also part of Ghana's home-based national team that has qualified for next year's CHAN tournament in Algeria.



19-year-old Danlad is also the first goalkeeper of the Ghana Olympic team that will face DR Congo in the last round of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers early next year.



The Sunyani-born was an integral member of the Kotoko side that won the Ghana Premier League for the first time after eight years last season.



