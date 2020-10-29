Entertainment of Thursday, 29 October 2020

'Black Star' album to tell Ghana’s Afrobeats story - Kelvynboy

Ghanaian Afrobeats star, Kelvynboy

Ghanaian Afrobeats star Kelvynboy has said that his upcoming “Black Star” album denotes the music diversity, unity, and the general acceptance of Ghana as a strong force in Afrobeats music.



The highly anticipated 15-track Black Star album features Highlife Legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Rocky Dawuni, Efya, Samini, Crayon from Nigeria, Medikal, Kofi Mole, Quamina MP, OV, among others.



Speaking with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the launch of the album, Kelvynboy said the album would put Ghana on a different level with regards to Afrobeats music, adding that it would make Ghana a beacon of light for the music genre.



“I call this Black Star because I wanted it to have a part of Ghana in there. I do Afrobeat and I wanted people to accept Ghana in doing Afrobeat music.



“When you hear of Blackstar you get to know that it originated from Ghana and that is what we are known for. I also believe Blacks are stars and that is why the album is titled Black Stars,” he said.



He associated the title of the album to the Ghanaian football team and explained that the team was not made up of just a player but different players which signifies his choice of diversity on the album.



Kelvynboy explained that Afrobeat is the combination of African music and the album was made of afro beat-bangers as well as other genres.



He added that he expected the album to top charts worldwide and that the Ghanaian story would be told through diverse musical genres.



“I have already seen the support and the reception of people ahead of the album release. Music-loving fans are already developing a love for the album and I believe that the energy is going to be high and I’m expecting everyone to support this album to be number one in the world,” he said.



Kelvynboy is currently signed onto Black Arm Group Record Label having won Unsung Artiste of The Year in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2018.



He released an EP in 2019 titled ‘Time’ and has many hit songs to his credit including ‘Mea’, ‘Momo’, ‘Wora’ among others.





