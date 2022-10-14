Black Sherif distinguishes himself from other artistes - Wei Ye Oteng

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer, Wei Ye Oteng has asserted that Black Sherif has distinguished himself from other artistes.



The sound engineer who was on GhanaWeb's E-Forum with Abrantepa, indicated that Blacko isn't scared to try different genres of music, like merging Trap music with highlife tunes which have helped push his music career.



“Black Sherif has had a certain direction over the years, now, there is a difference in lyrics and beats. They come together to make that music. So now let me take you back to tell you that Black Sherif started with a trap.



“At that moment, Trap beats was the ish, so lyrically, I do not care. Once it's something that is on trends, as soon as it steps in, I enjoy. Now, Black Sherif comes in, as part of the pack but what does he do? He does not move on the path the boys are moving,” he disclosed.



He also likened the ‘Kwaku the Traveler” artiste’s kind of music to Reggie Rockstone's introduction of Hip-life music which wasn’t accepted initially but after Obrafuo used the same tune, people felt they could buy into it.



“He starts on the trap with highlife melodies. Now, as a people, these are the choice of melodies and pitches that we grew on. So, naturally, when you hear highlife melodies, irrespective of who you are, you feel connected to it so quick and you would want to listen again.



“So, you see the highlife melody he dropped on that Trap made that magic for him. Just like Reggie dropped hip-life on a mixture of hip-hop. It was still a bit of alien to the people.



"Now, Obrafuo came in with the same choice of beats, dropped typical twi with proverbs on it and everybody felt like ‘ahhh we all go fit do am’. Why, because, we are listening to something we can relate to, that we also do. So, automatically, the hit is assured,” he added.







