Black Sherif displays new walk after being crowned Youth Chief

Sensational music act, Black Sherif, has got social media users rolling on the floor with a new walk after being crowned Youth Chief in Tamale.



In a viral video that has since circulated on social media, the artiste can be seen walking like a robot or probably a soldier.



His walk had him squaring his shoulders with pride in a comic manner that screamed, “This is your new Chief.”



Something about the ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ artiste’s walks had social media talking and others mimicking him.



Some netizens commented that Blacko is an amusing character, while others stated that he is a complete package in terms of personality.



In some social media reactions, a user said, “This guy ankasa there's something off about him but sake of his music, nti y3b3fa nu saaaa.”



“Anyone at all you give chieftaincy to. You make it look too cheap boy has been preaching about ‘weed’ all this while in his songs and you honour him? Noooo come again NAA!” another added.



A third said, “Why does this video look soo funny…the bodyguard says what?”











