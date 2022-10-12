Black Sherif describes his music style

Music of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Black Sherif has described his music style in an interview he granted to Kumasi-based YFM’s Ebenezer Donkoh, alias NYDJ.



Since his introduction to the mainstream music scene, a section of the public has been wondering what genre of music Black Sherif does.



When NYDJ engaged the artiste nicknamed Blacko on the subject, he reflected and first argued: “Our generation doesn’t really care about genres like that.”



To the 20-year-old rapper, the music simply “has to make sense.”



“But I, Sherif, myself,” he touched his chest with both hands to emphasise before revealing: “My bedrock is Highlife.”



“So every beat I hear, I try to be my Highlife self, and tap into my childhood reggae [and make the music],” the EMPIRE signee elaborated on his creative process.



“[I] simply [seek to] make sense on the beat,” the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hitmaker added.



"With what influenced me, my sound and everything, it was real sounds, conscious things," he explained his artistic posture and recalled some of his earliest memories of music as a child.



"My mom is a big fan of Highlife, and when I saw my dad for the first time, the first thing he put me on was reggae," Blacko revealed and further said: "I've been singing reggae tunes from like 9 years old."



"9 years old in Class 4, I was singing 'Jah shall clean out the bad weeds'," Black Sherif sang Don Carlos' 1982 classic 'Harvest Time' a cappella and noted "That song has been my favourite" since time immemorial "and I still sing [it] every morning."



According to the sensational singer-songwriter who has amassed fans, local and international, in record time, his childhood memories of music are what he relies on to create.



He added he does music to fend for himself, his family and friends.



"I tap into that place in myself because I feel like everything I saw, or every sound or imagination I had about sound when I was a kid is still in me, so I just need to tap that real, raw source and add my message, my life, my perspectives about things and put it on my art, give it outside, make it mean something to people, feed myself, my family, my mandem and we all," Blacko chuckled.



“I love to write from a raw place, real place to make the song mean something to me so that when it goes out, everyone that listens to it, it means something to them. That’s what I do every time,” he also noted during the interview.



In a recent interview on Accra 100.5 FM, the Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone put forth that Sherif has “in fact started a new sound” and advised that he names it.



“When you finally do it [name your music style], give the evidence so 30 years later, after your hard work, no one will come and claim you are not the originator. Have you heard?” the Hiplife legend added with concern.



On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Black Sherif released his debut 14-track album called ‘The Villain I Never Was’.



On Monday, October 10, 2022, he was made the 'Youth Chief' in Tamale, Northern Region, Ghana, by the Chiefs and people of the Tamale traditional area.







