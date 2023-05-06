Black Sherif and Piesie Esther steal the spotlight ahead of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is a highly anticipated event in the Ghanaian music industry.



Music enthusiasts look forward to the announcement of nominees and the subsequent awards ceremony every year.



This year's event is no exception, with the spotlight on two top artists: Black Sherif and Piesie Esther.



In the hours leading up to the big event, a photo of Black Sherif and Piesie Esther has been making the rounds on social media.



Fans have been sharing their thoughts and predictions ahead of tonight's VGMA awards ceremony, expressing their excitement at either artist's potential to win big.



Meanwhile, many fans have placed their bets on who they think will win the coveted Artiste of the Year award.



According to a recent poll conducted by GhanaWeb, Black Sherif is the clear frontrunner with a commanding lead of 59.42% of the total votes cast.



Popular gospel singer Piesie Esther received 21.07% of the votes, putting her in a distant second place.



King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi, and Joe Mettle round out the list with 1.37%, 2.72%, 1.85%, and 3.20% of the votes, respectively.



While the poll results do not guarantee who will win the Artiste of the Year award at the VGMA, they offer some insight into the opinions of music fans in Ghana.







You can also watch some of our programmes below.



















ADA/OGB