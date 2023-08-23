Black Sherif and Camidoh grab nominations for maiden Trace Awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music sensations, Black Sherif and Camidoh, have each received nominations for the inaugural edition of the Trace Awards, which will be held on Saturday, October 21, in Kigali, Rwanda.



Camidoh is nominated for Song of the Year while Black Sherif is nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Artiste Africa.



Black Sherif’s nominations join a host of other honours, including the VGMA Artiste of the Year award and the 2023 BET Viewers' Choice Award for Best New International Act, solidifying his standing as one of Ghana's most promising artistes and expanding his international reputation.



Black Sherif had his Best Collaboration nomination with "Second Sermon" which features Nigeria’s Burna Boy. The hit competes with Many Ways" - BNXN (Nigeria) with Wizkid (Nigeria), "Mine" - Show Dem Camp (Nigeria) with Oxlade (Nigeria), "Peru" - Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK),, "Sete" - K.O (South Africa) with Young Stunna (South Africa), Blxckie (South Africa), "Stamina" - Tiwa Savage with Ayra Starr (Nigeria) & Young Jonn (Nigeria), "Trumpet" - Olamide (Nigeria) with Ckay (Nigeria), "Unavailable" - Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa).





His best artiste nomination for Best Artist Africa - Anglophone also contends with Asake (Nigeria), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), and Fireboy DML (Nigeria).



Meanwhile Camidoh’s nomination for Song of the Year sees his "Sugarcane" going against BKBN" - Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde), "People" - Libianca (Cameroon), "Suavemente" - Soolking (France), "Encre" Emma'a (Gabon), "Last Last" - Burna Boy (Nigeria), "Rush" Ayra Starr (Nigeria), "Calm Down" - Rema (Nigeria), "Peru" - Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK), "Sete" - K.O (South Africa), "Cough" - Kizz Daniel (Nigeria) and "MORTEL 06" - Innoss'B (Ivory Coast).



The Trace Awards ceremony is expected to bring together musicians, showbiz entrepreneurs, and fans to honour the thriving and dynamic international music scene.



The awards will feature performers from over 30 nations in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe, with nominations spanning 22 prize categories.



The awards scheme aims to promote networking and collaboration within the music business in addition to honouring exceptional accomplishments by musicians and industry professional.





ID/BB