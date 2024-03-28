Black Kat GH perks up Easter with new banger 'Prayer' ft Yaa Pono

Music of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Black Kat GH is set to release a new banger titled "Prayer" ft Yaa Pono on March 29, 2024.



This lyrical composition by the UK-based rapper promises to resonate with the youth seeking hope and inspiration.



Produced by Amagidon Beatz, then mixed and mastered by Meth mix, "Prayer" ft Yaa Pono explore themes of faith, perseverance, and the power of positivity.



Black Kat GH known in real life as Albert Tuffuor is popular for his ability to craft relatable music that speaks to the Ghanaian experience, and "Prayer" is certainly another example of his artistic talent.



The upcoming release featuring Yaa Pono, another rap maestro has generated excitement among Black Kat GH's fans.



With its timely message of hope, “Prayer” ft Yaa Pono is expected to strike a chord with fans in Ghana and abroad.



Black Kat GH is a Ghanaian hip-hop/hiplife artiste known for his unique blend of genres to create music with a touch of cultural essence.



Black Kat GH is known for hit songs including ‘Kumerica Anthem’, ‘Wo ye Real’, ‘So Much Love’ ft Kwabena Kwabena, ‘Yenimko’ ft MC Big Phil, ‘Human Being no Good’ ft Choirmaster, to mention a few.