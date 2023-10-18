Bishop Salifu Amoako uncovers evil plot against Akwaboah, tells him to the face

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Overseer of the Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, has dished out some prophecies about popular Highlife musician, Akwaboah Jnr, during a church service.



In a face-to-face encounter with the musician, Bishop Salifu Amoako discovered what he described as a plot to sink his career and further end his life.



In a viral video detailing the events, the congregation took turns to give offerings at the altar where the bishop stood, and this prophecy was unraveled when it got to Akwaboah’s turn.



Upon sighting the musician in the queue, Bishop Salifu Amoako revealed that an evil arrow had been assigned to him from the Volta region and his picture had been taken to a shrine in Benin.



“Young man, you need to make time and come see me. There is an arrow that has been fired at you, from the Volta region. There is an arrow that has been assigned to you. What is your name?



Akwaboah: I am Akwaboah



Bishop: Are you the one called Akwaboah? Are you the musician that keeps entertaining people all over the world? Do you have a relative from Volta region?



Akwaboah: In my grandmother’s house, there is a man whose mother hails from the Volta region.



Bishop: An evil arrow that has been assigned to you; I reverse it to the sender. You will live long but we need to have a conversation. Because of your music, you have been taken to a shrine. Your picture has been sent to Benin, so you cannot rise above a certain limit. Make sure you see me behind closed doors. I didn’t come here to prophesy; I came here for offering.



The congregation, however, maintained their silence all through the bishop's interaction with Akwaboah till he made his way back to his seat.



