Bisa Kdei's words of encouragement inspired my career - Gyakie

Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie has revealed that award-winning Highlife singer, Bisa Kdei played a crucial role in her music career.



According to the budding songstress, she would never forget the words of encouragement given to her by Bisa Kdei in the early stages of her career.



Gyakie, in an interview with Felicia Osei on Onua FM, mentioned that Bisa Kdei was one of the few top artists who motivated her career and aided her development as a musician.



"Before I became known, I saw a video of Bisa Kdei telling me not to give up because I was very talented, and these words of encouragement really motivated my career, and I would never forget," she said.



She revealed that Bisa Kdei's words of encouragement led to them combining on the single "Sor Mi Mu," which became a household hit a few years ago.





