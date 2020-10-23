Music of Friday, 23 October 2020

Bisa Kdei features Gyakie on new single titled 'Sika'

Bisa Kdei's new track 'Sika' features Ghanaian female vocalist, Gyakie

Bisa Kdei's new song "Sika" which has been released today, October 23, from his 4th album talks about how economic hardships could disturb a healthy romantic relationship.



He features uprising female musician "Gyakie "on this one.



Gyakie adds a sultry depth, making Sika a beautiful and authentic duet that takes us back and reminds us that Ghana’s original sound is timeless.



Bisa Kdei, a lord in West Africa's music discipline rose from a movie soundtrack artist to a mainstream artist and has since produced hits after hits of sensational Highlife music which originates from Ghana.



Access 'Sika' using the link below



https://bounce.lnk.to/Bisa-Sika



