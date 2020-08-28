Entertainment of Friday, 28 August 2020

Bisa Kdei drops new collaboration with Medikal 'NeTwerk' featuring twerking stars

Bisa Kdei has finally released much anticipated new song 'NeTwerk' and it is already causing problems.



The party track features 'Borla Bird' rapper, Medikal, with a lot of video vixens putting in work by twerking what their assets in the official music video to the song that talks about happiness and the enjoyment we need to overcome our worries.



The Yaw Skyface directed music video also features popular Ghanaian dancer, Dancegod Lloyd who recently featured Beyonce's Black Is King music film.



'NeTwerk' comes as a single ahead of reports that the award-winning Highlife singer is set to drop an album.



'NeTwerk' is setting the tone of what Bisa has promised with his new album. Watch the video below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.



