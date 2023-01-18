Bisa Kdei advises against having 'many friends'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Ghanaian musician Bisa Kdei has spoken against having too many friends.



He asserts that bringing an unhealthy number of people into your private life leads to ruination.



Guesting on Accra 100.5 FM's mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo hosted by Nana Romeo, he was asked about the rumour that he killed his mother.



"It was actually very funny," he responded, adding that "my disposition won't allow me to do some things else I would have mentioned names and said some things but it's not important."



"It got to a point, my own people started accusing me of acquiring wealth by using black magic," he bemoaned.



The 'Mansa' hitmaker then categorically said: "Your biggest weakness as a human is to make people give people knowledge about your finances and how you make money. When people don't know the details of your finances, you're safe."



When this is the case, "when you are broke, nobody knows and when you're rich, nobody knows."



He again stressed that bringing people into one's fiscal matters "will be your biggest failure."



He added that living by this philosophy is what led people to attribute his financial status to so-called 'blood money'.



"People see me moving all the time and they don't know my source of energy so then they'll attribute it to a lot of things," he chuckled.



The record producer and singer-songwriter cited how "recently, some people said a friend and I are into the cocaine business and it's so funny." He laughed.



Romeo wondered if Bisa Kdei had come into some fiscal abundance.



Reacting with laughter, the singer said: "That's not the case. It's just about the way you carry yourself. For sure, people are going to say a lot of things, but at the end of the day it's you and your God; you alone know what you're going through."



He pointed out another rumour.



"People say I killed my mother," he sucked his teeth and noted: "It hurts but then again, I came to realise it's simply human nature. There's absolutely nothing you can do about it."



"No matter what you do, they'll talk about you. You just have to stay lowkey and do your thing," he advised.



"Keep to yourself and don't be overly social or available because it's not everything that others should see to talk about," he stressed. "If you allow people into your life too much, that's what puts your private affairs into the public."



Advocating for keeping to oneself, he emphasised controlling the number of friends one has. "It's important because it'll be these very friends who will destroy you. It'll shock you," he asserted during the Tuesday, January 17, 2023 interview.



The musician’s mother, Josephine Bruce died due to an undisclosed ailment on Wednesday, August 19, 2015, at the Cocoa Clinic in North Kaneshie, Accra. The video for what would become Bisa Kdei's biggest hit, 'Mansa', was released earlier that day. Later that same year, he scored another giant hit with 'Brother Brother'.



In a 2019 interview with Okyeame Quophie, Bisa Kdei said he believes his mother's passing drew sympathy from the public which resulted in the wide acceptance of the 'Mansa' song. He added, the song opened doors for him beyond Ghana, taking him to many Francophone countries.