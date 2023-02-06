Bisa K’dei's 'Next Chapter' video exposes some Ghanaian industry players

Music of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: Sam Boy, Contributor

Ghanaian Highlife superstar Bisa Kdei has shared a series of ordeals he went through during the early stages of his career, especially with awards organisers, Charterhouse.



According to Bisa Kdei, in his newly released "Next Chapter", then Public Relations Officer for the CharterHouse George Quaye personally disclosed to him that he wasn't going to be crowned Artiste of the Year.



Bisa Kdei recently disclosed in an interview on Angel FM that fans were expecting him to win about five awards at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards but things turned out differently.



The award-winning Highlife musician said his 'Mansa' and 'Brother Brother' song were massive hits back in 2015 and was at least expecting an award for Song of the Year but was told he wasn't going to win it.



This includes how he and Sista Afia were saved from an accident, losing his mother.



This according to Bisa Kdei triggered some form of pain and was demoralising in the early days of his career but still persisted having produced some good tunes.



The visuals of the "Next Chapter" which was released a few days ago have racked impressive streaming numbers and is among the Top 10 most streamed songs on YouTube.



Bisa Kdei's "Original" album which features some of the best musicians on the African continent, including Stonebwoy, Kidi, Teni, Camidoh, Sefa, and football star Memphis Depay has been a success thus far.





Watch the video below:





