Biggest musical beefs of 2020 we’ll never forget

Don’t ever think I will waste time recording a diss track to a female rapper, expecially when the person looks like corpse. Issa dead tin ????

I understand you saying you never took a penny.

Cuz what I gave you back then compared to now was actually a penny.

NO BE TODAY I BE #CORPSE BRO

I WAS BORN #DEAD.

SO #YOU CAN’T KILL ME.#ArgumentDone #RapGoddess