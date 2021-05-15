You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 15Article 1262359

Music of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Big Jay out with new single titled 'Ntena Fie' ft Bosom P Yung, Medikal and Tulenkey

Big Jay preaches about handwork in new banger titled 'Ntena Fie' play videoBig Jay preaches about handwork in new banger titled 'Ntena Fie'

California-based Ghanaian artist and music producer, Big Jay is back with another street banger titled ‘Ntena Fie’ featuring Bosom P Yung, Medikal and Tulenkey.

Produced by Atown TSB, ‘Ntena Fie’ preaches about the reward of hard work and being focused in life.

For someone who represents the streets, Big Jay has made it a point to motivate hustlers, thereby re-igniting their hope.

For a song that speaks to ghetto youth, it is in the right place to bring along the likes of Medikal, Bosom PYung, Tulenkey and others to help spread the message across.

‘Ntena Fie’ comes off as his second banger in 2021 after the first one ‘’Block Holder’ which made enough buzz in the industry.

Stream the song here; https://music.apple.com/gh/album/ntena-fie-feat-bosom-p-yung-medikal-tulenkey/1565601581?i=1565601582


About the artist

Jeffery Antwi-Boasiako is a Ghanaian-born music producer based in California - Los Angeles. Growing up, He had his Secondary education at Prempeh College and continued to the University of Ghana, Legon. He later moved to the USA.


His passion for music began during his secondary school days with listening to artists like Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Bradez among others

Watch the video below


