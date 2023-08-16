Big Brother Naija: 'There are female contestants who are into girls' - Housemate claims

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Ceec, has made a shocking revelation about some female housemates.



During a casual chat with Doyin and Kiddwaya about how certain housemates are overly clingy, Ceec revealed that some of the female housemates are into women.



She insinuated that a number of ladies in the ongoing All Stars edition are either lesbians or bisexuals, who prefer dating women to men.



However, she refrained from sharing more details due to the parrot in the house, known for occasionally divulging private conversations.



In response to Ceec’s statement, Doyin also confirmed the claim, stating that she had her suspicions.



This conversation has led viewers of the show to wonder and guess which female housemates they might be talking about.



Read some comments below:



@kendra_issa_bae wrote, “It might be Alex, gistlover talk about her being a lesbian. Not that I believe tho”



@whitevikky wrote, “Uriel and Mercy could be bi-sexual”



@its.prebe_ wrote, “Na Alex she de refer too no other person”



@Ujumag added, “Ceece you are one of them”



