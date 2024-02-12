Big Akwes speaks after wife threatened to expose him

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actor, Big Akwes has given a cryptic message following rife reports of his marriage with his wife, Freda being in danger.



While responding to rumours surrounding his marriage being in jeopardy, the actor stated that there could be an instance where accusations could be levelled against an individual but there would be no iota of truth in such claims.



Big Akwes further stated that when people talk about one’s issue and it gets to a certain point they stop talking about it so, he is not bothered about any rumours surrounding her marriage.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Big Akwes said, “With time, people stop talking about issues they once vehemently discussed. Let them keep talking.”



Although Big Akwes did not mention his marital issue in particular, the message comes at a time when his wife, Freda had been making some claims concerning the state of their marriage.



Freda recently warned her husband, Big Akwes to stop crying on social media or she would expose him to the general public.



She also advised women against staying in an abusive marriage that could endanger their lives in future.



In light of the divorce rumours, neither Big Akwes nor his wife has come out to confirm the rife report about their marriage being in danger. None has denied either.



Watch the video below





SB/BB