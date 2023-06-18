Big Akwes and LilWin ‘fight’ dirty on United Showbiz

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Moments of tension ensued between Kumawood actors Big Akwes and Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin on the Saturday, June 17, 2023, edition of United Showbiz on UTV.



The actors, who had joined other guests for a panel discussion, engaged in a verbal altercation after LilWin, in a rather heckling manner, sought to disagree with a point made by Big Akwes.



Big Akwes, in making a submission on the recent donation of boreholes by musician Stonebwoy to some communities in the Western Region, asserted that he would never engage in charity due to the attention and reward it brings.



According to him, people's gestures of kindness through charity usually result in regret.



"A lot of people who did certain things and put it out there have regretted," he asserted.



However, LilWin interjected, calling Big Akwes out for being a hypocrite and a liar.



LilWin dared his colleague to back his claims with evidence, but Big Akwes, who felt incensed by the comment, responded with abusive words.



Big Akwes went on to explain that he gave up doing charity due to his own past experiences.



"There is an orphanage on the way to Offinso. I bought some provisions and donated them to them. After three days, they had gone to a provision shop to sell off the items. Since then, November 24, 2015, I, Big Akwes, swore never to do that again," he explained.



The almost physical altercation between the two compelled the host, MzGee, to take a break at a point in the show.



