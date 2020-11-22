Entertainment of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

'Beyond the Return' to hold masterclass on 'The Business of Music'

Panelists include Glyn Aikins, Dontae Winslow, Vasti Jackson, Vasti and Mark Okraku-Mantey

‘The Return Conversations,’ a pivotal part of the ‘Beyond The Return’ project, bridges the gap between the global African diaspora and Ghanaians thorough a series of dynamic and impactful panel discussions. On the 24th November, at 4PM GMT, a Masterclass is set to take place under the theme, ‘The Business of Music; Finding Innovative Ways to Market Ghanaian Music to the Rest of the World.’ The Masterclass will feature panelists in the music and creative arts industries from the USA and Ghana.



The panel will be moderated by Lydia Forson, an Actress and Frank Owusu, the Head of Operations for the Creative Arts Council. The Masterclass will focus on key areas in the music industry such as marketing, finance, technological advancements, new channels for distribution & sales, networking, and new trends.



“Bringing together music industry and creative arts professionals from Ghana and the USA will be instrumental in building relationships between continental Africans and the diaspora,” said Annabelle McKenzie, Manager of the ‘Beyond the Return' Secretariat.



The program is being coordinated by the Ghana Tourism Authority and the ‘Beyond The Return’ Secretariat in conjunction with the Creative Arts Council and TheBridgeZone. According to Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority and Coordinator of the ‘Beyond the Return’ project, "Forging collaborations between Ghanaians and the historical diasporas is a key objective of ‘Beyond The Return.’ After a successful first edition of the ‘Return Conversations’ Masterclass, we will continue to foster collaborations between Ghanaians and the global diaspora in the music industry.’ C.E.O. of TheBridgeZone, Anthony Bart Appiah, says, “As the billion Dollar music industry undergoes changes due to the advent of streaming. This masterclass themed the business of music will help boost confidence within the Ghana creative industry. It will also begin the conversations in finding partnerships & collaborations between Ghanaians and the diaspora.”



Panelists include SONY Music President, Glyn Aikins, Music Producer, Trumpeter, Composer & Educator, Dontae Winslow, Composer, Guitarist & Producer, Vasti Jackson, Senior Integrated Media Specialist – Radio One USA, Vasti Jackson, Award Winning DJ, Malcolm Xavier, and President, Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku-Mantey.



The program will be broadcast worldwide on the social media channels for ‘Beyond the Return’ (@beyondthereturn), and Ghana Tourism Authority (@ghanatourismauthority) and Y FM 107.9. For more information on this upcoming event, contact the ‘Beyond the Return’ Secretariat office by email at support@beyondthereturngh.com.

