Entertainment of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Beyoncé’s ‘King Already’ wouldn’t be as popular with another act – Singer Ssue

Shatta Wale with Beyoncé

Fast-rising Ghanaian afro-RnB singer Ssue says Beyoncé’s ‘King Already’ song wouldn’t have been popular as it has become if she had done it with any other artiste aside from Shatta Wale.



According to her, the song wouldn’t have been as popular with any other Ghanaian musician.



She believes Shatta’s diversity made the sound unique, not just about his popularity.



‘King Already’ has garnered over thirty-three million Youtube views since its release about two months ago, the highest of the ‘Black Is King’ album.



The song trended at number one for a whole week prior to, and after its release.



In an interview with starrfm.com.gh Ssue who is geared up to release her debut album, ‘Bambaya Fire’ on October 30 said she wants to work with Shatta Wale because he doesn’t try to copy Jamaicans, though he is a dancehall musician.



The first single off the forthcoming album ‘Bo Me Nkomode’ featuring highlife legend Pat Thomas is already out.



She said “I really want to do something with Shatta. Just because of his diversity. It’s not a coincidence that Beyonce chose him, it’s not just about his popularity, it’s the sound.”



“Honestly, I feel Shatta is more original, he’s his own, he’s not trying to imitate a Jamaican. He’s just created his own style. Hence why Beyonce probably chose someone like him. I mean when you listen to ‘King Already’, it just speaks for itself. I believe if it was somebody else, it wouldn’t have been this popular. That’s my personal opinion. I know people will crush me for this but.”



She went on “for me, I personally would like to do something with Shatta. I just want to see his sound, his tone is raunchy, I like that. So, I’ll definitely want to do something with him.”



Ssue is signed to Scratch Studios based in Accra. She was born in the United States but moved to Ghana in 2010.



She started doing music some five to six years ago. Ssue then trained with Bible Brew for 3 years and subsequently released her first song in 2018.



Born Serwah Susan Amoakohene, the vocal powerhouse has graced many prestigious stages including the Felabration held in Nigeria last year as well as this year’s virtual edition.

