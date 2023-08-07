Beverly Afaglo claps back at people who feel she is bitter and irrelevant

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Beverly Afaglo has taken to her social media pages to subtly react to certain comments made about her in the media space after she made some comments in a recent interview she granted.



Beverly is reported to have told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM that she believes that some of the actresses who gained popularity in the movie industry when she decided to take a break and focus on her marriage are now keen to find life partners as well.



The remark got Ghanaian publicist and PR manager, Alexander Fiifi Abeka, popularly called Xerda, to take to her Facebook page to state that he feels Beverly is one of the most bitter actresses in Ghana.



The post triggered a lot of reactions from followers of Xerda, who appeared to have similar opinions about the CEO of Traffic Shawarma and why they felt she was actually bitter and not too relevant.



The post and all the reactions it got caught the attention of United Showbiz’s show host, MzGee, who put the question to Beverlyn when she appeared on the show as a guest on Saturday, August 5, 2023.



Responding to the content of the post, the popular actress set the records straight and explained that the things he said on the media network were rather taken out of context.



Other panel members on the show like Mr. Logic, Ola Michael, and Abeiku Santana also reacted to the post read by MzGee and lashed out at her for reading it because in their opinion, the content of the post did not merit the UTV platform as it sort to denigrate Beverly.







Well, it appears the things she said on UTV were not enough because Beverly took to her social media platforms to further state that she is special and can never be like the favorite of anyone.







In her long post she wrote: ‘My name is Beverly Afaglo. I am a pure hearted and sincere personality.I am real, I don’t pretend,I don’t fake.I’m just being me.I’m a Gemini so most times I’m too blunt and sincere and some people can’t stand that about me and they call me names.I don’t want popularity or trends, I have had enough in my life time.U have no idea how many interviews my management and I turn down on a daily and weekly. I don’t grant interviews, I hate them cos I’m sincere and some people get offended when I speak the truth so I avoid them.If u get me on ur show, u hv persisted and pushed for so long and I respect u so much I couldn’t keep saying no. Now,if I’m not relevant I won’t be invited to shows/events, if I’m not relevant, people won’t write about me. They know when they do I drive traffic for them.

Dear writers and commentators, u don’t know me personally so when writing about me use some decorum because this is a brand that has been built over 16yrs of hardwork and consistency.Thank God I’m still called for jobs and appearances and that’s all my business is, not for trends.Don’t use my name to get a name and still call me a nobody. I am Beverly Afaglo, don’t compare me to ur favorite, stay with ur favorites and allow my favorites to love me just as I am.Hating someone u don’t even know is evil.Enough please. Thank you’



